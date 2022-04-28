Rebel Wilson once locked her “mean teacher” in a cupboard for four hours

Rebel Wilson has discussed her experiences in high school, admitting she once locked a teacher in a cupboard.

The actor and comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (April 27) when she recalled the incident against a “mean teacher”.

“I was smart at school but also a little bit cheeky,” Wilson said. “In the boarding house I would mastermind the escapes, because there was a boys’ school next door. We had bars on our windows – it was that type of good Christian school.”

Advertisement

She added: “One time I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours… she was a mean teacher! It was really good revenge.”

Wilson explained that she told her teacher to look into the cupboard, before pushing her in and locking the door.

“I know it’s a bit bad… I feel a bit bad now,” Wilson said, adding: “She cried. She could never tell which girl it was that pushed her in, so they lined us up and was like, ‘which one was it?’… then no-one ratted me out.”

Last month, Wilson hosted the BAFTA Film Awards where Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog won the top prize of Best Film.

Advertisement

Wilson’s next film is Netflix comedy Senior Year, where she plays a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma before her senior prom and wakes up 20 years later. The film also stars Justin Hartley (Smallville), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Zoe Chao (The Afterparty).

Senior Year will be released on Netflix on May 13, 2022.