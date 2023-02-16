Rebel Wilson says ‘Pitch Perfect’ contract banned her from losing weight

Rebel Wilson claims that her Pitch Perfect contract banned her from losing weight.

The Australian actor shot to worldwide fame in the musical movies, playing Fat Amy across the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Wilson alleges that she wasn’t allowed to “lose a massive amount of weight” before completing the obligations in the contract.

Speaking on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilson was asked about her weight loss journey. To which the actor replied: “I did wait until ‘Pitch Perfect’ seemed like it was over. I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie.

“You can’t lose — I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

She went on to say: “I was thinking for a while that I’d like get healthier. I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles.

“I love doing the roles, I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Universal Pictures has yet to comment on Wilson’s claims.

Speaking about her decision to embark on a weight-loss program in 2020, she told The Sun: “I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating.”

She also said that she was focusing on “working on her mental side” as well as the physical, in order to stay happy and healthy.