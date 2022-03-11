Rebel Wilson takes jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson made a playful jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of presenting the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards this weekend.

The Australian actor, known for roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, appeared on ITV’s This Morning in an interview with Alison Hammond.

During the interview, Hammond asked Wilson how she was feeling ahead of the BAFTAs. “I don’t know,” Wilson said. “I would say, I have presented awards at the BAFTAs and it’s gone pretty well.”

A scene from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was then played, showing the track ‘America’ which features the lyrics: “I like to be in America / Okay by me America”.

After the track played, Wilson joked: “Meghan and Harry’s new theme song.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and subsequently moved to the US.

West Side Story is nominated for five awards at this year’s BAFTAs, including Sound, Production Design, Casting, Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose and Supporting Actor for Mike Faist.

In her statement announcing she was hosting the event, Wilson refers to Prince Andrew “over a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat” and jokes about her weight loss.

“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then,” Wilson said.

“It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat… or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”

The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm.