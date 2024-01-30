These are Reddit’s favourite movies of last year

Social news aggregation forum Reddit has collated its ranking of movies released in 2023.

The list is produced using poll ratings attached to official discussion forums around popular movies. Users can rate the movies they have seen from one-ten and vote on whether or not they would recommend them.

The top ten list features Oscar nominated pictures including The Holdovers with a mean score of 8.65, Past Lives, and The Zone Of Interest. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour sits comfortably in the top 20 list in 11th position, with an average rating of 8.38.

Advertisement

Also included in the rankings are animated and fantasy movies, including Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse in first place with an average score of 9.18 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 coming in at 17th.

Some relatively new movies have also made the list ranking 2023 films. The Iron Claw, which isn’t set to release in the UK until February 9 reached eighth place, while the recently released All Of Us Strangers took sixth position with an average rating of 8.64

Check out the full list below.