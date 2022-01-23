NewsFilm News

Regina King calls her son a “bright light” following his death

"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others"

By Ali Shutler
Regina King
Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King in 2019. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of suicide

Regina King has paid tribute to her son Ian Alexander Jr., who has died at the age of 26.

According to a spokesperson for the family, Alexander Jr. died by suicide. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander Jr. was a musician who performed under the name desduné and he often accompanied King to red carpet events. The pair had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic and last week, King shared his latest single ‘Green Eyes’ on her Instagram.

His debut EP ‘Clementine’ was meant to be released this month and he was due to perform in Los Angeles on January 28.

“It’s been a minute but now we back at the jump off. Don’t you want to say you supported desduné before the blowup,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this week, announcing the show.

Speaking about King at the 2019 Golden Globes, Alexander Jr. told E! News: “She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

In 2021, he took to Instagram to celebrate the actor/director’s 50th birthday. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for,” he wrote.

“To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” he added. “The whole Marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, you’re the real superhero!”

Following the news, people have taken to social media to share tributes to Alexander Jr. and offer their support to King.

For help and advice on mental health:

