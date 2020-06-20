Regina King unveils first image from directorial debut ‘One Night In Miami’

Regina King has shared a first look at her forthcoming film One Night In Miami, which portrays a meeting of Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali), soul singer Sam Cooke, American football player Jim Brown and civil rights activist Malcolm X.

The film stars Eli Goree as Clay, Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke, Aldis Hodge as Brown, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X.

It will be the first feature film directed by King, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, and who stars as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, in HBO’s Watchmen.

She shared the image on Twitter yesterday (June 19) to mark Juneteenth. “Black history IS American history! I am so excited that today, on Juneteenth, we get to share this first image from our film One Night In Miami,” she said.

“Can’t wait for you all to see the brilliance these brothers bring to their portrayals of Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Cassius Clay and Jim Brown”

One Night In Miami is adapted from a 2013 stage play of the same name by Kemp Powers, who also wrote the film’s screenplay.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, it follows Clay celebrating his shock heavyweight title victory over Sonny Liston. Taking place while Jim Crow-era segregation was still in force, it sees the four lead characters meeting at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s Overtown neighbourhood, where they discuss their private lives and their responsibilites as successful Black men during the civil rights movement.

It is also reported that Oscar-nominated composer Terence Blanchard, who recently scored Spike Lee’s latest film Da 5 Bloods, is to write music for the movie.