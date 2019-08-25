Release date announced for ‘Black Panther 2’

MCU's Phase Four continues to expand

A release date has been announced for Black Panther 2.

Marvel president Kevin Feige recently said there will “absolutely” be a second film in the series, and it’s now been confirmed.

In the new Studios panel at D23 in Anaheim, California last night (August 24), Feige confirmed that Black Panther 2 will be released on May 6, 2022.

The film will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who says they are “taking their time with it” and not rushing to get the second film out there.

Black Panther 2 also looks like it could feature a very special guest. After composing the soundtrack for the first film in the series, Kendrick Lamar has said that he plans to appear in the sequel, potentially as a super-villain.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra last year, he outlined that he’d like to play a “loved and misunderstood” role akin to Michael B. Jordan’s polarising Eric Killmonger.

Martin Freeman has also recently confirmed his return to the cast for the new film.

The British star portrayed CIA Agent Everett K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War, before returning once more for Black Panther.

Now, Freeman has confirmed that we’ll definitely be seeing more of Ross.

“As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding,” Freeman told Collider about his return to the MCU.

Black Panther 2 will be one of a host of films set for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, alongside Black Widow, The Eternals and many more.

It was revealed yesterday that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington will be joining the MCU, appearing alongside Angelina Jolie and more in The Eternals.