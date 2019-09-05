Release date and director for Alicia Vikander’s ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel confirmed

Ben Wheatley will take the reins

A release date for the sequel to 2018’s Tomb Raider remake, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, has been confirmed. Its director has also been named.

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role in the as-yet unnamed sequel, which is due to premiere March 19, 2021, Deadline reports.

Acclaimed English filmmaker Ben Wheatley – whose resume features Kill List, Sightseers and Free Fire, not to mention a few episodes of Doctor Who starring Peter Capaldi – will succeed Roar Uthaug as director. Writer Amy Jump – who is also Wheatley’s wife and scriptwriter on his films Kill List, A Field in England and High-Rise – will pen the script.

Last year’s Tomb Raider was based on the 2013 video game, and its plot centered on Croft’s attempts to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance. The long-running video game was first adapted for the silver screen in 2001 with Angelina Jolie as Croft.

NME praised 2018’s Tomb Raider for giving its protagonist “a little more character depth”, calling Vikander “by far the movie’s greatest asset”. But “what really sinks it is a total sense of humour failure,” wrote reviewer Larry Bartleet. “It takes itself so seriously, which it really has no cause to do.”