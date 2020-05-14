Actress Patrica Arquette shared her support for those who fought for Weinstein’s conviction.
“Thank you Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvina and all the Whistlblowers in the Weinstein case who put their careers and reputations at risk to help clear the way to know the horrible acts Harvey has done,” she tweeted, before adding, “Thank you to all the brave victims,” and tagging journalist Ronan Farrow who wrote the initial reports breaking the silence in 2017.
The Silence Breakers, a group made of 24 women who came forward and openly accused Weinstein of sexual crimes which included Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette and Lauren Sivan said in a statement:
“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.”
