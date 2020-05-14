Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen has revealed that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein “never wanted” him in Quentin Tarantino’s films.

Speaking to The Independent, Madsen revealed that Tarantino stood up for him, despite Weinstein’s reservations.

Madsen said: “Harvey never liked me. I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies.

“I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said, ‘I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.'”

Madsen starred as Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs and later in Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol 1 & 2, The Hateful Eight and last year’s Once Upon a Time inn Hollywood.”