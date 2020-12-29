‘Resident Evil’ reboot movie has wrapped up its production

The Resident Evil reboot has wrapped up production, ahead of its release next year.

READ MORE: Inside that horrifying new Resident Evil Village trailer

After a six film series starring Milla Jovovich, the reboot is set to return to the drawing board, focusing on the original two games and the terrifying experience they delivered to players.

In a tweet from the official Resident Evil film series, a small teaser image confirmed that shooting had wrapped up, ready for its expected September 9, 2021, release date.

Advertisement

See the full tweet below:

That’s a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/9HdIf7shs2 — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) December 28, 2020

The film is being helmed by director Johannes Roberts, who has previously worked on other horror films such as the 47 Meters Down series and The Strangers: Prey At Night.

Resident Evil’s cast has also been completely reworked for the reboot. As the story is centred around the original two games, many classic fan-favourite characters will be returning.

Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One) has been cast as Jill Valentine, along with Robbie Amell (The Flash) as Chris Redfield, both characters featured in the original Resident Evil. Joining them is Kaya Scodelario (Skins) as Claire Redfield, and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon. S Kennedy, filling the roles of the two main protagonists in Resident Evil 2.

The cast are also joined by Neal McDonough (Minority Report) as William Birkin, and Tom Hooper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, filling the shoes of iconic long running series villains.

Advertisement

Netflix will also be releasing a CGI series for Resident Evil known as Infinite Darkness. The plot will focus around Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, with a recent trailer showing the atmospheric plot.

Next year will also see the release of Resident Evil Village, the next mainline entry in the franchise. A PlayStation Store listing delivered some new details on the game, including PS5 exclusive features.