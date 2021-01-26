Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has confirmed the film contains a nod to Han Solo.

In the film’s opening scene, the Resistance takes the fight to the First Order, and shows a number of bombs as part of one of the attacks.

Translating the alien language written on one of the bombs, one fan pointed out the message reads “Han says hi,” which would act as a tribute to Solo who was killed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Confirming the fan’s suspicions on Twitter, Johnson replied with a GIF of Han Solo saluting those who remember him.

In other Star Wars news, John Boyega, who played Fin in the sequel trilogy, recently likened making films in franchises to being in “luxury jail”.

“Being in a big franchise, it’s kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else,” he explained, reflecting on his new role playing Black police officer Leroy Logan in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe: Red, White and Blue.

“Because remember, in a franchise you’re working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles,” Boyega continued.

“And in wanting to be in something where I knew that I’d play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve through, we’re all a part of the same industry so I’d heard about Steve’s directing style, I was really really curious and excited to have the opportunity anyway to be a part of it. And when it came through I was on the tele like ‘this is my moment.’”