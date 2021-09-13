Rian Johnson confirms shooting on ‘Knives Out 2’ has wrapped

Rian Johnson has confirmed that filming on his anticipated Knives Out sequel has finished filming.

The follow-up to the hit 2019 murder-mystery caper, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc, began work in June and has been shooting partly in Greece.

Taking to his Twitter account today (September 13), Johnson revealed that production had wrapped, while also heaping praise on the new Leos Carax film Annette in the same breath.

“We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched Annette and holy shit it’s amazing,” he wrote. “Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax!”

Knives Out 2 boasts an impressive cast including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and Madelyn Cline.

The stream of announcements regarding casting went viral on the internet recently, with comedian Rose Matafeo even poking fun by joking that she had joined the ensemble.

The original 2019 film grossed $311.4million (£226million) on a $40million (£29million) budget, with Netflix buying the rights to follow-ups for a reported $450million (£327million). A third film in the franchise is set to follow the upcoming sequel.

Johnson was nominated for the BAFTA and the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Knives Out, losing both to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

In in a four-star review of Knives Out, NME wrote: “Everything about this film is a hoot. Johnson’s control of so many characters and so many plot twists is extremely impressive, even more so for being so un-showy.

“He gets out of the film’s way and lets his story go haring off in all sorts of directions until it winds up at an ending that makes sense of a whole lot of madness that precedes it.”