Richard Donner has confirmed he will direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Richard Donner has confirmed he will return to direct Lethal Weapon 5.

Donner, who was at the helm for all four of the previous action movies starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, said the fifth instalment will definitely be the last outing for Detective Martin Riggs and his partner Roger Murtaugh.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “This is the final one. It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually… Hahaha! It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that.”

Advertisement

The original Lethal Weapon was released in 1987 and it went on to spawn three sequels, the last being in 1998.

The franchise was revived for a television series between 2016 and 2019, starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as Riggs and Murtaugh respectively.

Discussions for a new movie have been ongoing in recent years. However, it was never officially confirmed that the film will be made until producer Dan Lin said it was going ahead in January.

Speaking on the The Hollywood Reporter‘s Producers Roundtable, at the time Lin said: “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing.”

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Mel Gibson dismissed suggestions he could be tempted to make another Lethal Weapon movie.

When asked by ComingSoon.net if he could be tempted back, he replied: “No, I think the way things are going with Total Recall, they’ll just remake those somehow.

“Though it’s really tough to replace Danny. He was so amazing in those things. It was a good gig for us. It worked. But we knew it would.”