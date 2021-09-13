Richard E. Grant has shared a new tribute to his late wife, revealing how she helped him to prepare for his role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The Withnail And I and Loki actor revealed earlier this month that his wife Joan Washington, who was a voice coach, had passed away aged 71.

In a throwback clip of him dancing at home in high heels, Grant is seen being guided by Washington from behind the camera.

“1st attempt in 6”heels with instructions & notes from my beloved late wife Joan who coached my Sheffield accent to play ‘Loco Channelle’ in ⁦@JamieMovie,” he captioned the post.

1st attempt in 6"heels with instructions & notes from my beloved late wife Joan who coached my Sheffield accent to play 'Loco Channelle' in ⁦@JamieMovie⁩ Way beyond my comfort zone! Attending the Premiere tonight with our daughter ⁦@OliviaGranted⁩ in her honour. pic.twitter.com/hz5WOHUlka — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 13, 2021

“Way beyond my comfort zone! Attending the Premiere tonight with our daughter ⁦@OliviaGranted⁩ in her honour.”

Grant takes on the role of Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle in the big screen adaptation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Hugo is a former drag queen and serves as a mentor to lead character Jamie New (Max Harwood).

Over the weekend Grant confirmed that Washington passed away after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer late last year.

“Since her stage four lung cancer diagnosis two days before Christmas, she was accepting, clear sighted, sanguine and totally without self pity,” Grant wrote in the Daily Mail. “The oncology team at the Royal Marsden hospital, NHS nurses, Price’s Mill Surgery and Longfield palliative carers have been beyond exemplary.”

He continued: “It’s been my privilege to be by your side, sharing our last eight months together, enabling us to say everything we possibly wanted and needed to, so that when you asked [daughter] Olivia and me two weeks ago ‘to let me go’, we unequivocally said ‘yes’.

“Olivia and I are profoundly grateful for everything that you’ve gifted us with, and we’re relieved that you no longer have to struggle for breath.”