News Film News

Richard E. Grant thought he would “never work again” after ‘Hudson Hawk’

The notorious flop was the brainchild of 'Die Hard' producer Joel Silver and star Bruce Willis

Will Lavin
Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Richard E. Grant has revealed that he thought he would “never work again” after the failure of Hudson Hawk.

The actor starred in the 1991 movie about a cat burglar forced to steal Da Vinci works of art alongside Bruce Willis and Andie MacDowell.

In a new interview, Grant admitted that he and MacDowell thought they would never be cast in anything else after watching an early screening of the notorious flop that re-teamed Die Hard producer Joel Silver and star Bruce Willis.

Advertisement

“I sat with Andie MacDowell and our agents when we were encouraged to go and see a screening of it before its premiere, and Andie and I both looked at each other simultaneously and said, ‘We will never work again’,” he told The Guardian.

“So, with the best intentions, I think it’s like internet dating or any dating: you go into something hoping you’re going to fall in love and it’s going to work out…and then, of course, it’s a living nightmare!”

He added that Willis asked him why English actors so readily take on roles that are “unsympathetic or deviant,” a question that struck him as odd, given that Willis admitted he would “never do that.”

“Maybe that’s the definition of a movie star, which is what he is, as opposed to a character actor, which is what I am,” he said. “It just clearly divided the line between what your career choice or trajectory is.”

Advertisement

Last year, Richard E. Grant was “overcome with emotion” after Barbra Streisand responded to a fan letter he wrote her when he was 14 years old.

The actor shared the letter on his Twitter page and posted it with a photo of himself outside Streisand’s California home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.