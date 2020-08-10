Richard E. Grant wanted lead role in new ‘Batman’ film

It’s been revealed that Richard E. Grant wanted the role of Batman in the DC hero’s upcoming new film.

In a new interview, the actor’s daughter, Olivia Grant, who helped with casting on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, revealed that her father wanted to star as the caped crusader and that she was the one who had to break the news that Robert Pattinson was given the role.

“Sometimes I’ll be working on a film that he’s desperate to have a part in. I have to keep him at bay,” she told The Sunday Times. “When we started working on the new Batman movie, I had to tell him the role of Batman had been cast — he’s a huge fan.”

She added: “But he’s always sniffing around, seeing what’s on the horizon. Dad is kind, obsessive and very outgoing, so he’s in the perfect profession. He’s also a very attentive, loving father.”

Richard E. Grant isn’t the only big name actor who didn’t get cast in The Batman after expressing an interest. Last week, Dave Bautista revealed that he wanted to play Bane in the upcoming movie.

While all of the movie’s details have not yet been released, a fan online tweeted that they had read Bautista could be playing Bane, one of Batman’s longtime arch enemies.

“I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison,” they wrote. “Please, DC movies…make it happen.”

Responding to the fan, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor tweeted back: “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has revealed that he had to lie to Christopher Nolan about his audition for The Batman.