Watch the gripping trailer for ‘Richard Jewell’, the new Clint Eastwood film that takes aim at the media

Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates will also star in the biographical drama

Clint Eastwood’s new movie Richard Jewell criticises the media as it tells the story of the man who discovered three pipe bombs in Atlanta.

Richard Jewell, played by Paul Walter Hauser, found the bombs in a park during the 1996 Olympics but later became a suspect and villainised by the media.

Hauser will be joined by Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, and more in the movie, which was directed by Eastwood. A trailer for the film shows Jewell’s transition from hero to villain as well hinting at his battle with both the press and the FBI to clear his name. Watch it below now.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing; his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.

“Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell), Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.”

Richard Jewell will be released on December 13 in the US. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, last year Eastwood admitted he had had doubts over Lady Gaga’s casting in A Star Is Born. The filmmaker was originally connected to the latest remake of the movie before Bradley Cooper took the director’s chair.

“I thought he [Cooper] did a great job,” the filmmaker said later. “A lot of things that I wasn’t sure about… like he wanted [Lady Gaga]… I wasn’t sure she was right for it, but I think she is stunning in it.”