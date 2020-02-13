Rick Moranis is set to return to acting after more than two decades away to reboot the classic Honey I Shrunk The Kids series.

The new movie, currently just called Shrunk, will star Josh Gad as the son of Moranis’ character Wayne Szalinski. Directing the film, as with the 1989 original, will be Joe Johnston.

Moranis’ most recent film credit dates back to 1997 and the third film in the Shrunk series, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

The actor began to wind down his acting career after the death of his wife Ann Belsky, who died of breast cancer in 1991.

Since then, Moranis has mainly done voiceover work, as well as releasing two comedy albums. “I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the travelling involved in making movies,” Moranis told USA Today of his continued hiatus in 2005.

“So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

Moranis also revealed that he turned down a role in the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot.

Last year, it was reported that a reboot of Honey I Shrunk The Kids was in the works, and would exist in the same “universe” as the original trilogy of films.

As with the iconic original, the new reboot is set to be made by Disney.