Rick Ross and Wesley Snipes join ‘Coming To America’ sequel cast

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall just got some big help

Rick Ross and Wesley Snipes lead a host of new names who have been announced to join the Coming To America sequel.

The sequel to the classic 1988 comedy sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Prince Akeem and his friend Semmi.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem and Semmi return to America to meet Akeem’s son who he doesn’t know, and try to groom him as a new Prince.

Also returning for the sequel are James Earl Jones as Akeem’s father King Jaffe and Paul Bates as Akeem’s bodyguard Oha.

Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighbouring country to the fictional African country ruled by King Jaffe. Ross’ role has yet to be revealed.

Also newly announced for the sequel in as-yet-undisclosed roles are Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones and If Beale Street Could Talk actor KiKi Layne.

Ross has rarely acted before. His previous acting roles are as Butterball in an episode of 1950s-set drama Magic City and G Dogg in 2008 gangster drama Days Of Wrath, opposite Laurence Fishburne and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (best known as Negan in The Walking Dead).

In an interview this week (August 2), Ross had claimed that the Coming To America sequel is partially being shot at his home in Atlanta, though he made no mention of acting in the film in the interview with LA radio station Power 106. Ross said Coming To America was his favourite film of all time.

The late John Landis directed the original film. The sequel is being written by Barry W Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the original movie, and is being directed by Craig Brewer. Brewer is best known as the director of Hustle And Flow and the 2011 remake of Footloose.

The sequel, believed to be called Coming 2 America, is due to be released in December 2020.