Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fifth and “very last” time

His final stint as host "could make for a fun evening".

Ricky Gervais has announced that he’s set to hold the Golden Globes once again in 2020, his fifth time in the job.

The awards will take place on January 5, 2020.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” Gervais says of the chance to host the ceremony for a fifth time, before confirming that it’ll be the last time you’ll be able to see him in the role.

“But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” he added.

Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for three years running from 2010-2012, before Tina Fey and Amy Poehler acted as joint hosts for the following three years.

2016 marked Gervais’ return to the podium, before Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers replaced him in 2017 and 2018 respectively. 2019’s ceremony was hosted by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

The 77th Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

2019’s awards saw wins for A Star Is Born, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and more – catch up on all the talking points of the ceremony and see all of the winners.

A second season of Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix series ‘After Life’ was ordered earlier this year, set to hit screens in 2020.