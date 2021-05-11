Ricky Gervais responds to Golden Globes Hollywood roast suggestion

Ricky Gervais has responded to a joke suggestion for a Hollywood roast following the cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes.

Yesterday (May 10), NBC announced they would not be airing next year’s ceremony to encourage the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who hosts the awards, to work on “meaningful reform”.

One fan tweeted Gervais following the news, as the After Life star has hosted the ceremony five times in the past.

“Instead of golden globes 2022 can we do a 1-hour @rickygervais special roasting the Hollywood elite,” Andrew V Pestano tweeted, to which Gervais replied: “The Golden Balls.”

Ricky Gervais recently reflected on his controversial speech he made at last year’s Golden Globes awards, suggesting it could be the reason he wasn’t invited to present at this year’s Oscars.

“It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited,” he tweeted on April 26. “Was it something I said?”

In the video from last January, Gervais began his speech by saying: “You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards. I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did.”

Elsewhere in the speech he took aim at several celebrity guests in the room. “Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for paedophile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland… The Two Popes“, before saying: “Shut up, I don’t care.”

In a statement announcing the cancellation of next year’s awards, NBC said: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform.

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”