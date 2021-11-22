Ridley Scott blames ‘The Last Duel’ box office fail on millennial audiences

Ridley Scott has blamed millennials with “fucking cell phones” for the disappointing box office takings of his latest film The Last Duel.

The filmmaker, who recently directed the medieval epic as well as House Of Gucci, commented on the fact that the former had taken $27million at the global box office, after being made on a $100million budget.

“Disney did a fantastic promotion job,” Scott told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast. “The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them.”

He went on: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cell phones. The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone.

“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

Defending his decision to take on the project, the filmmaker continued: “That’s the call you make. That’s the call Fox made. We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can’t win all the time.

“I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”

Reviewing The Last Duel, NME wrote: “[Jodie] Comer’s performance as the traumatised Marguerite is honest and moving, her best yet.”