Ridley Scott has called out Donald Trump for the way in which he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking in a new interview, the legendary director/producer was asked how he thinks world leaders are handling the coronavirus situation.

“Particularly with this orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?” Scott told Variety, referring to the US president.

He continued: “Looking at the globalisation of the politicians that are running the world, half the time being run by idiots and the other time by despots, there are very few worthwhile ones, if you know what I mean. No one wants to go into politics. If anyone has half a brain they wouldn’t want to go into politics anyway, right?”

Also urging Boris Johnson “to limit what you can buy each time” British people go to the shops, Scott touched upon the way in which the UK is handling the crisis.

“People are buying so much food and then the food is rotting,” he said. “I mean, Jesus, Boris, get out your thinking cap, ’cause what we’re now talking on is an iPhone, a perfect coupon distributor to limit what you can buy. And that way, you have order. You must have order and calm.”

Scott’s new movie The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, is among the projects that have halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier today, Tom Hardy took to social media to praise the NHS for their work during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor shared a graphic on Instagram this morning (March 27) that read: “THANKYOU Every member of the NHS.” Also displaying the NHS website address, the graphic’s text concluded with: “YOU ARE BRILLIANT.”

Meanwhile, Mark Blum, the broadway actor and star of the movie Desperately Seeking Susan, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

News of his death was shared by Off Broadway theatre company Playwrights Horizons and later confirmed by actor’s union SAG-AFTRA.