Ridley Scott has considered making ‘Alien: Covenant’ sequel

Ridley Scott has revealed that he’s considered making a third Alien prequel, with the director believing “there’s a lot of mileage” left in the series.

The filmmaker, 82, helmed the original 1979 Alien film, which was set in the year 2122. Three sequels – Alien, Aliens 3 and Alien Resurrection – followed in 1986, 1992 and 1997 respectively, though Scott did not direct these titles.

He later returned to the director’s chair for a prequel spin-off made up of 2012’s Prometheus and 2017’s Alien: Covenant.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scott discussed the prospect of potentially revisiting to the Alien world in future movies.

“I still think there’s a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you’ll have to now re-evolve,” he said.

“What I always thought when I was making the first one [was] why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs?

“That’s the thing to question – who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.”

Shortly after the release of Covenant, Scott suggested that the series may have run its course. “I think the beast has almost run out, personally,” he said, despite there being plans in place for at least two more films at that time.

In a four-star review of Alien: Covenant, NME wrote: “If you’ve ever enjoyed an Alien film, this one is worth spending two hours in space for.”

Last year, footage from a New Jersey high school’s impressive production of Alien was shared online. A trailer for their theatrical adaptation of the sci-fi had previously become a viral hit across social media.