Rihanna responds to rumours she’ll play Poison Ivy in ‘The Batman’

Is Rihanna heading to Gotham?

Rihanna has responded to fevered speculation that she could be gearing up for the role of Poison Ivy in The Batman.

The pop giant sparked rumours that she could take on the role in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming film, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the Caped Crusader, after a Batman inspired Instagram post last week.

“Bat-mobile, but make it fashion,” she captioned a video of herself wearing some high leather boots that wouldn’t look entirely out of place in the DC Universe.

However, it seems that we’re all reading too much into it.

“No, that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“That [post] has a lot to do with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions. I have a bigger obsession with Poison Ivy. I’m just being honest.”

“And yeah, I dyed my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original.”

This comes after Pattinson teased that his depiction of Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego will see the character head in an entirely new direction.

“I really like [director] Matt Reeves and his setup for it,” he said. “It’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet. It’s crazy shoes to fill.

“It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it and that the, in some ways, quite a specific character actually has a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of the movies and TV shows, you can do quite a lot with it.”

His casting has also been given the thumbs-up by Kristen Stewart.