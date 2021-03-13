Rob Delaney joins the cast for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Rob Delaney is one of a number of new stars confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

At present, the seventh instalment of the long-running film franchise is set to arrive in cinemas in the UK on November 19, 2021.

Delaney, who is known for his roles in Catastrophe, Bombshell and Deadpool 2, will join the likes of Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

More additions to the cast have also been made, with Game Of Thrones’ Indira Varma, Stranger Things’ Cary Elwes, Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Transformers: Age Of Extinction’s Charles Parnell all being signed up for the movie.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the new recruits on his Instagram page yesterday (March 12), posting a photo of each actor on set. “Welcome to the community,” he wrote in one caption. He also used the hashtag #MI7MI8, suggesting that the stars could also be seen in Mission: Impossible 8.

The eighth chapter of the series was due to be filmed back-to-back with M:I7, but will now reportedly go into production in 2022 to allow the cast and crew to have a break.

Production on Mission: Impossible 7, meanwhile, has suffered several setbacks, due to the coronavirus pandemic and injuries on set. In August, shooting was halted after a motorbike accident happened while filming in Oxfordshire.

According to reports, a stuntman’s bike exploded as it leapt from a ramp. Nobody was said to be hurt in the incident, but production was forced to shut down again.