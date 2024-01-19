Rob Lowe revealed that he accidentally sent a congratulations text to the wrong actor following the Golden Globe awards.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lowe shared how he mistakenly texted Bradley Cooper, congratulating him for his Golden Globe win, when the message was meant for Robert Downey Jr.

Cooper was nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama category for his performance as composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, losing out to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer triumphed at the ceremony, with Downey Jr. taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Lowe spoke about the mistake saying: “Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him so I text him, ‘So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy do you deserve it.’”

“I hit it and I realise, ‘Oh shit. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.’”

Downey Jr., who played the role of US government official, Lewis Strauss, recognised the film’s creators and cast, including lead actor Murphy and director Christopher Nolan, calling Oppenheimer a “goddamn masterpiece”.

Lowe attempted to explain the error to Cooper as he shared: “I said, ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.’ Now that’s even worse! I made the guy feel worse! It was terrible.”

Oppenheimer has had a successful award season so far, winning five of the eight Golden Globe awards for which it was nominated.

The BAFTA nominations list was announced yesterday with Nolan’s biopic receiving 13 nominations, including for Best Film, Best Director and recognitions in several other leading categories.