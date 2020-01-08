News Film News

Rob Lowe takes on Martin Scorsese, saying more people watched his “stupid Christmas elephant movie”

"Take that, Martin Scorsese."

Ella Kemp

Rob Lowe has claimed that Holiday in the Wild has been watched more than Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman on Netflix.

The actor said that his “little stupid Christmas elephant movie” was the most-watched film on the streaming platform for an undisclosed period of time.

According to The Wrap, it was during the 9-1-1 Lone Star panel for Fox that Lowe praised Netflix as a streaming platform against network television.

“I just did a movie for Netflix that was the number one movie they had,” said Lowe. “A little stupid Christmas elephant movie and it beat – take that, Martin Scorsese.”

Holiday in the Wild starred Lowe as a pilot who meets a newly divorced woman (Kristin Davis) embarking on an African safari and spends the holiday season with her.

No viewing figures were revealed to support Lowe’s statements, as Netflix notoriously keeps data under wraps. However, the streaming titans did previously say 26,404,081 accounts watched Scorsese’s latest film within the first seven days on the platform, according to Decider.

The Irishman added another addition to Netflix’s growing catalogue of films produced alongside prestige directors, alongside Noah Baumbach‘s Marriage Story and Mati Diop’s Atlantics both released in 2019.

