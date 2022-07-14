Rob Zombie reimagines ‘The Munsters’ in first trailer for film prequel

Rob Zombie has released a trailer for his film revival of The Munsters, based on the 1960s sitcom.

The horror director, known for House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 2007’s Halloween, is taking on a family-friendly affair with his reimagining of The Munsters – which injects colour into the original black and white sitcom.

The comedy horror film, which follows the “greatest love story ever told”, is a prequel which covers the early days of Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Philips) and Lily Munster’s (Sheri Moon Zombie) romance. You can view the trailer below.

Along with Philips and Moon Zombie, the film stars Dan Roebuck as Lily’s father aka The Count, Cassandra Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr, Tomas Boykin as Lester the Werewolf, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Sylvester McCoy as Igor and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp.

Original cast members Pat Priest and Butch Patrick are also set to make appearances.

A teaser trailer for the new film was released earlier this summer.

Speaking about the cast to Entertainment Weekly, Zombie said: “I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot.

“I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren’t getting along, they have no chemistry. So that’s why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Philips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

The Munsters is set to be released in September 2022. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

The original show, which starred Fred Gwynne and Yvonne De Carlo, ran from 1964 to 1966 and spanned 70 episodes. It spawned numerous spin-offs, including five feature films and a sequel TV series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 to 1991.