Robert Carlyle thrilled with ‘Trainspotting’ tribute on ‘The Simpsons’

Robert Carlyle has shared his delight after The Simpsons included a nod to Trainspotting.

The actor famously played the role of Begbie in the 1996 Danny Boyle film, which is based on the novel by Irvine Welsh.

In the recent Simpsons episode Ae Bonny Romance, which originally aired in December, the family journeys to Scotland to find Groundskeeper Willie, learning that the Scottish character is about to get married.

Advertisement

In one scene, audiences are shown an airline called “Planespotting”, with the plane including a picture of Carlyle’s character Begbie on its tail.

My life is complete.. https://t.co/SqFOWq07J2 — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) February 25, 2024

Responding to a fan pointing out the reference on X (formerly Twitter), Carlyle wrote: “My life is complete..”.

As well as the nod, the episode featured the voices of actors Karen Gillan, David Tennant and Paul Higgins.

Meanwhile, Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller, who played Sick Boy, recently suggested he didn’t fully capitalise on the film’s success.

“It’s not something that bothers me,” he told The Guardian. “It’s just life. Everything worked out great, really. I was secretly ambitious, but I didn’t really know how to execute that or take advantage of certain opportunities. But it’s all good, because I’m here in a freezing-cold church rehearsing a play!”

Advertisement

Last year, Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor revealed that he used to show his kids the “worst toilet in Scotland” scene from the film “for a laugh”.

“It’s a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet,” he said at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Elsewhere, Welsh praised a viral parody video of the film’s “Choose Life” scene targeted at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In other Simpsons news, last year co-creator James L. Brooks announced that Homer will continue to strangle Bart, despite the show appearing to confirm that it would retire the long-running gag.