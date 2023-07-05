Robert De Niro breaks silence on death of “beloved” grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro has said he’s “deeply distressed” by the death of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The actor’s eldest daughter, Drena De Niro, announced Leandro’s death on Instagram earlier this week (July 3). A cause of death has not been released.

In a statement (via Fox News), Robert De Niro said: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

As reported by Associated Press, New York City police said an “18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene” at a Wall Street address that houses the Cipriani Club Residences. Leandro is said to have only recently celebrated his 19th birthday.

Leandro had a number of acting credits, including 2018’s A Star Is Born where he played Leo Stone alongside his mother Drena. He also had roles in 2005’s The Collection and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime.

In an Instagram post to announce his death, Drena wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that my love alone could have saved you.”

“Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” she added.

Drena, 51, was adopted by De Niro during his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott. The couple were married from 1976 to 1988, and also share a son named Raphael, 46.

The actor recently welcomed his seventh child, Gia, in April this year with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.