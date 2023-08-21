Robert De Niro celebrates 80th birthday with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese.

The actor marked the milestone birthday with a special dinner in New York on Thursday (August 17) alongside family and close friends, including his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who he recently welcomed his seventh child with.

As reported by People, the dinner itself took place at Italian restaurant Locanda Verde in Tribeca’s Greenwich Hotel, which is owned by De Niro.

Others who attended include Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, Star Wars creator George Lucas and Christopher Walken. You can check out some images below.

Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo was also seen in attendance, alongside David Blaine, Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski.

Debi Mazar, who starred alongside De Niro in Goodfellas, shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. “Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!”

De Niro stars opposite DiCaprio in Scorsese’s next film Killers Of The Flower Moon, set for release in October. The film is centred around a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, which were committed after oil was discovered on tribal land.

In a five-star review, NME described it as “a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time” and “among Scorsese’s most important work”.

In July, De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died aged 19 from an accidental drug overdose.