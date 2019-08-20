Robert De Niro’s company sue former employee for binge-watching ‘Friends’ at work

The former president of production and finance is also accused of misusing company credit cards and frequent flyer miles

A former employee of Robert De Niro’s Canal Productions is being sued for binge-watching Friends at work.

Graham Chase Robinson, the former president of production and finance, is accused of spending an “astounding” amount of time watching shows on Netflix, including 55 episodes of Friends over a four-day period in January.

According to NBC News, Canal’s suit says it is suing Robinson for “breaching her fiduciary duties, violation of the faithless service doctrine and conversion.” She is also accused of misusing company money and frequent flyer miles.

Canal claim that after she was promoted in 2017, the ex-employee used the company’s American Express card for what amounted to “hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses”. Among those expense were, allegedly, a Louis Vuitton handbag, groceries from Whole Foods, iPhones, and more.

Robinson is claimed to have transferred over 5,000,000 frequent flyer miles, equating to around $125,000 (£103k) in value, from Canal’s account to her own, while she also allegedly faked a claim for 96 days of accrued unused holiday, for which she was paid “in excess of $70,000 (£58k)”. However, the lawsuit claims Robinson took those days and exceeded her permitted time off.

On one trip to Los Angeles, she is said to have expensed $4,000 (£3.3k) and used company frequent flyer miles in order to pick up and deliver signed Taxi Driver books. However, the company claims the books were only delivered after Robinson had left LA and that she had expensed the cash for luxury meals and a hotel to attend a friend’s birthday party.

Canal are reportedly seeking $3 million (£2.5m) from Robinson for the “misappropriated” funds as well as a further $3 million for her “disloyalty and violation or the faithless servant doctrine”.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last month that Friends is officially set to leave Netflix in 2020 as WarnerMedia launches its own streaming service.