Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino as he expects fourth child at 83

Robert De Niro has said he’s “happy” for Al Pacino following the news that he’s expecting his fourth child at the age of 83.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Godfather actor is set to have a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. As confirmed by Pacino’s representatives (via BBC News), his fourth child is expected to arrive within the next month.

During an appearance on the Today show, De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79, responded to Pacino’s baby news.

Advertisement

Asked how it feels to be a father again “at this stage in age”, De Niro said: “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him. I’m very happy for him. It feels great.”

When asked if he’s a different kind of parent now, the actor replied: “I have a certain awareness. When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics, it’s just you can’t avoid learning certain things – how you can deal with those, manage them, this and that, the usual.”

Pacino already has two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with Beverly D’Angelo and one child, 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant.

De Niro has frequently starred alongside Pacino on-screen, most notably in The Godfather Part II, Heat from director Michael Mann and Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman.

The actor reunites with Scorsese again on the upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Advertisement

Killers Of The Flower Moon is scheduled to be released in cinemas in October.