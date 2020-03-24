Robert De Niro has recorded a message to New York citizens urging everyone to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Published on the YouTube channel of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the actor shared a message encouraging social distancing to flatten the curve of the disease.

“We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please,” said De Niro, before adding a threat, somewhat in character. “I’m watching you!”

Yesterday (March 23), Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown across the UK to prevent a further spread, limiting exercise to once per day, and outdoor activities to shopping for essential food and medicine only.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film, TV and music industries greatly, delaying movie and album releases and postponing production and gigs in order to limit any further spread.

De Niro most recently starred in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, and will next be reuniting with the director on Killers of the Flower Moon.