"I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.”

Actor Robert De Niro has called out Donald Trump as a “gangster president” and claims he “can’t wait” to see him go to jail.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the London film festival premiere of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, De Niro gave yet another impassioned interview where he criticised the politician.

“We have a real, immediate problem in that we have a gangster president who thinks he can do anything he wants … the problem is, if he actually gets away with it, then we all have a problem,” he began. “The gall of the people around him who actually defend him, these Republicans, is appalling, and we must do something about it.”

Later, when questioned on the current impeachment proceedings against Trump, the 76-year-old star said: “Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.”

It’s not the first time De Niro has spoken out against the president. Last month, he branded the White House resident a “gangster” during a heated appearance on US television.

Prior to that, he launched a stinging attack during the Tony Awards 2018, crying “fuck Trump” as he took to the stage.

Recently, De Niro has come under fire himself in the media. Sued for gender discrimination by an ex-employee, the Hollywood heavyweight faced widespread condemnation across the industry.

Graham Chase Robinson, the former president of production and finance, was sacked from Canal Productions after being accused of spending an “astounding” amount of time watching shows on Netflix, including 55 episodes of Friends over a four-day period in January.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson claims De Niro used sexist language and made inappropriate remarks in the workplace.