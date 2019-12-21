Robert De Niro continues his criticism of Donald Trump: “I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity”

There are a lot of people quick to share their dislike for Donald Trump, but no one does it quite like Robert De Niro.

During his appearance on the Rumble With Michael Moore, De Niro had spent much of his hour on the podcast dragging Trump and his enablers.

“I’d like to see a bag of shit right in his face – hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world,” he said. “And that would be the most humiliating thing because he needs to be humiliated.”

“He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is, his political opponent. They have to stand up to him. They don’t have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place, because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated.”

Elsewhere in De Niro’s first ever podcast appearance, he retracts his statement that he thinks Trump is a pig because he feels pigs have more dignity than the current United States President.

“I always say ‘low life’ because he’s a low life. He’s not a pig,” De Niro insisted. “I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, no nothing. He’s a disgrace to the human race, if you will. I don’t want to call them names. I just want to get us out of this situation. We all know what he is. It’s just getting past that.”

Listen to the podcast in full below:

This isn’t the first time De Niro has taken aim at Trump. At the 2018 Tony Awards, he launched a stinging attack against the President as he took to the stage to introduce a performance from Bruce Springsteen.

“I’m gonna say one thing. Fuck Trump!”, De Niro said, garnering huge applause from the crowd at the Radio City Music Hall. “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s fuck Trump!”

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winner labelled Trump a “gangster” during a heated appearance on US television. He then doubled down on his statement and said he “can’t wait” to see him go to jail.

“We have a real, immediate problem in that we have a gangster president who thinks he can do anything he wants…the problem is, if he actually gets away with it, then we all have a problem,” he told The Guardian. “The gall of the people around him who actually defend him, these Republicans, is appalling, and we must do something about it.”

Later, when questioned on the recent impeachment proceedings against Trump, the 76-year-old star said: “Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.”