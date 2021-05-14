Robert De Niro injured while filming Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert De Niro has reportedly injured his leg while filming Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese.

TMZ reported that the actor is headed home to New York for treatment after sustaining the injury in Oklahoma, where the film is currently shooting. A source told the publication that De Niro was not on set at the time. The extent of the injury has not been made clear.

There is no indication whether production will be postponed in the long-term. A representative for De Niro confirmed the actor’s injury to Fox News, adding that De Niro “was always scheduled to leave for New York for two weeks so his leg injury [has] nothing to do with the production schedule”.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered. The film has a reported budget of over US$200million, making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be released by Apple TV+.

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. The rest of the cast features Lilly Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and country music stars Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ released a first look image of DiCaprio and Gladstone in the movie.