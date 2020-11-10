Robert De Niro on Donald Trump’s election loss: “I think there’s a screw loose there”

Robert De Niro has addressed Donald Trump‘s recent US election loss, claiming that the current POTUS has “a screw loose”.

Trump lost out on a second term in the White House to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021. However, Trump is yet to concede – and has vowed to pursue legal action over what he believes to be “illegal votes”.

De Niro, who has been highly critical of the president in the past, expressed his “relief” over the result during a conversation with MSNBC, in which he touched upon Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there’s a screw loose there. He [Trump] just doesn’t get it. If had done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he could’ve done something right,” Robert De Niro says about Pres. Trump's handling of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/WVwsA4Jvqh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 10, 2020

“I think there’s a screw loose there. [Trump] just doesn’t get it,” he said. “If he’d done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he would’ve done something right. He didn’t even understand how to do that.”

The actor went on to say that “certain people only know how to do things with a felonious intent”. You can watch the clip above.

Back in May, De Niro claimed that Trump “didn’t care” how many people lost their lives to COVID, while branding the president a “lunatic”.

“It’s appalling, it’s appalling. He wants to be re-elected, he doesn’t even care how many people die,” he told the BBC, adding: “And the people who he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for because he could care less about them.”

Last weekend’s election result was celebrated by a number of figures from the worlds of music, TV and film, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga and Spike Lee.