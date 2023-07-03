Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro dies aged 19

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died aged 19.

The actor’s eldest daughter, Drena De Niro, announced his death on Instagram today (June 3). A cause of death has not been released.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” Drena wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that my love alone could have saved you.”

“Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” she added.

In response to the post, Leandro’s father, Carlos Mare, wrote: “My dear Drena… words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

Leandro had a number of acting credits, including 2018’s A Star Is Born where he played Leo Stone alongside his mother Drena. He also had roles in 2005’s The Collection and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime.

De Niro welcomed Drena, 51, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. The couple were married from 1976 to 1988, and also share a son named Raphael, 46.

The actor recently welcomed his seventh child, Gia, in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.