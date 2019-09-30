Robert DeNiro hits out at “gangster” Donald Trump during fiery US TV interview

Tell us what you really think...

Robert DeNiro has branded Donald Trump a “gangster” during a heated appearance on US television.

The Oscar-winner, a long-time critic of the US President, also swore when quizzed about criticism he faced from Fox News for his public attacks on Trump.

Asked about his ‘Fuck Trump’ speech at the 2018 Tony Awards, DeNiro said of Fox News: “Fuck em, Fuck Em.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter responded: “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning.”

Comparing Trump to a gangster, DeNiro later said: “We are at a moment in our lives in this county where this guy is like a gangster.

“He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we say over and over again this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation and this guy keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”

When asked if Trump should resign, the legendary also actor said he doesn’t think that Trump will willingly leave power.

“I don’t think he’s capable of resigning,” De Niro told Stelter.

“He will say it’s rigged or this or that. The day after he was elected, I said, well, give him a chance. You never know. You will see. But he is the — he’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

This comes after DeNiro won huge applause at the 2018 Emmys after hitting out at Trump.

“I’m gonna say one thing. Fuck Trump!”, DeNiro began to huge applause from the crowd at the Radio City Music Hall.

Elsewhere, DeNiro will next be seen in Joker – which hits cinemas on Friday (October 4).