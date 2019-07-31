Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio to reunite for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

We're in.

Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to reunite after signing up for Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of The Flower Moon.

An adaptation of David Grann’s true-crime novel of the same name, the story follows the grisly murders of the Osage Indiana tribe who became incredibly wealthy when oil was discovered under their land in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

As the death count began to rise, the FBI got involved and uncovered one of the most important cases in the bureau’s formative history.

According to Deadline, De Niro is set to play serial killer William Hale, marking his ninth film with Scorsese after Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, and this year’s The Irishman.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, has worked with the filmmaker on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

It will mark his first collaboration with DeNiro since 1996′s This Boy’s Life, having also worked together on Marvin’s Room.

Announcing the project last year, Scorsese said: “When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie.

“I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”