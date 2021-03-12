Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway lead ‘worst acting’ nominations at Razzies 2021

The short list for this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as the Razzies – has been announced, and Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway lead the nominations.
The 41st annual awards, a tongue-in-cheek response to the Oscars, celebrates the worst of the year’s cinema. Recent winners include Cats and The Emoji Movie.
Downey Jr. is up for two awards for his role as Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle, the critically-panned remake of the Eddie Murphy-starring Dr. Dolittle. He’s up for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for teaming up with his “unconvincing Welsh accent”.
Dolittle is tied with Polish erotic thriller 365 Days for the most nominations with six in total, including Worst Picture. The film’s critics score on Rotten Tomatoes was 14 per cent, while the audience score was more positive, registering at 76 per cent.
Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is nominated twice in the Worst Actress category. The first is for her portrayal of journalist Elena McMahon in Netflix‘s The Last Thing He Wanted, while the second is for her performance as the Grand High Witch in the remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.
In November, Hathaway apologised for the “pain caused” by The Witches following the criticism it received for its portrayal of limb difference, as her character is given three fingers on both hands – going against the depiction in Roald Dahl’s original book.
Elsewhere, Adam Sandler, who has been nominated for several Razzies in the past, is up for Worst Actor for his performance in Hubie Halloween.
Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, has picked up two mentions for his notorious appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Sia’s directorial debut Music, which was highly criticised for its portrayal of autistic people, has been nominated four times.
The Golden Raspberry Awards take place on April 24. See the full list of nominations below:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted / Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II / The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach / Hard Kill / Survive The Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call Of The Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades Of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)