Robert Downey Jr. reveals he was once arrested in Disneyland for smoking weed

"I was transported to another place — within moments of being arrested"

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he was once arrested for smoking weed while on a trip to Disneyland.

Recalling the story on the first day of Disney‘s D23 Expo yesterday (August 23) in Anaheim, California, Downey Jr. joked about his first trip to the theme park after taking to the stage as one of the newly inducted Disney Legends, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place — within moments of being arrested,” he quipped. “I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing centre, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I’ve been sitting on that shame for a while and I‘m just going to release it here tonight.”

Continuing on, he added: “I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license. And I don’t wanna further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable.”

Also taking the time to reflect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe family and his character Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) during the Disney Legends Ceremony, Downey Jr. said that he was “delighted to be among such a rich and diverse group of humans, all seeking to reflect the many challenges of life through the lens of creative expression.”

“For my part, playing Tony over many years, the thematic idea that technology can guide our species towards enlightenment or destruction, it’s been a really worthwhile and ongoing meditation,” he said, before closing with: “Honestly, it’s been a great gift… I get to remain a fan… Here’s to the future.”

