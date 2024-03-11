Robert Downey Jr. did not look happy at Jimmy Kimmel’s drugs jibe during Oscars speech

Robert Downey Jr. appeared very unimpressed after Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at his past drug addiction during his opening monologue at the Oscars.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the fourth time since 2017 yesterday (March 11) at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The comedian began the ceremony with a joke-filled monologue aimed at various actors and nominees including the likes of Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan.

In the monologue, Kimmel joked about Downey’s history of substance abuse, saying: “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career… well, one of the highest points.”

The Oscar nominee then tapped his nose, with the comedian asking: “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?” which then led the actor to mouth the words “keep going”, gesturing for Kimmel to move on from the gag.

“Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win,” continued Kimmel. “Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?”

Fans and viewers took to X/Twitter critising the joke with many believing that it was not funny at all. “Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. is actually pretty lame. I’m not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always sucked,” wrote one user while another tweeted: “Not very nice for Robert Downey Jr. to hear on the night he won his first Oscar. What a tool. Does ANYONE think Jimmy Kimmel is funny??”

Check out more reactions below.

Not very nice for Robert Downey Jr. to hear on the night he won his first Oscar. What a tool. Does ANYONE think Jimmy Kimmel is funny?? 😒

Later that night, Downey Jr. ended up winning his first Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer. The star won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s hit movie.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy – in that order. I’d like to thank my veterinarian – I meant wife – Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here. Thank you,” he said in his acceptance speech.

He continued: “Here’s my secret – I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time – Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon. It was fantastic, and I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to do is important.”

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2024, Jimmy Kimmel called out the Academy for snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in his opening monologue. When the audience erupted into applause, the host hit back: “You’re the ones who didn’t vote for her!”

Oppenihmer ended up winning seven awards at this years ceremony including Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score, Best Picture, Best Director and more.

Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor. During his acceptance speech for his portrayal of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, he dedicated his award to “peacemakers everywhere”.