“Doing [the Marvel movies] was their own reward"

Robert Downey Jr has revealed that he specifically asked to be not included in Disney’s bid to secure awards glory for Avengers: Endgame.

The actor’s final turn as Iron Man proved to be the film’s emotional high point, so fans were left understandably confused when he was left off Disney’s For Your Consideration list – which was released last week.

But it seems there’s no bad blood, Downey Jr actually asked to be not considered for the Best Actor gong.

He told Howard Stern: “I’m so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it, and I said, ‘Let’s not.’

“Doing [the Marvel movies] was their own reward. I don’t know that it’s time or if I am the guy… to have the Academy recognise.”

The For Your Consideration notice was posted online by Disney last week, along with similar awards bids for the likes of Toy Story 4, Aladdin, The Lion King and the forthcoming Frozen 2.

For Endgame, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is listed in the Best Picture category, while Anthony and Joe Russo feature for Best Director, alongside the cinematography, editing, make up, costume, sound, visual effects and production design departments.

Despite Downey Jr’s own reservations, Joe Russo recently admitted that Downey Jr was deserving of a Best Actor gong. He was previously nominated for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in 1992.

Russo told The Daily Beast: “There were people bawling in movie theatres, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.”

