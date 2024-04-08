Robert Downey Jr. says he would “happily” play Iron Man again

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should the opportunity arise.

Downey Jr. gained global recognition for starring in 10 films as Iron Man, concluding with Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Following more than a decade spent as a key part of the franchise, the actor has shared that he would “happily” return to the role.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the American actor answered a question about returning to the MCU with: “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA.”

He said about his iconic role of Tony Stark, a weapons manufacturer for the US military who creates a mechanical suit of armour, becoming the Marvel hero: “That role chose me.”

He also spoke about the President of Marvel: “And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.”

He continued: “It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Back in March, Downey Jr. won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed biopic, Oppenheimer.

In his acceptance speech, the actor said: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy – in that order. I’d like to thank my veterinarian – I meant wife – Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here. Thank you.”

He also thanked the film’s creators, Nolan and Emma Thomas, whose film received an impressive 13 nominations that night.

“Here’s my secret,” said Downey Jr. “I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time – Emily [Blunt], Cillian [Murphy], Matt Damon.”

He added: “It was fantastic, and I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to do is important.”