"Please steer clear for the time being!"

Robert Downey Jr has warned fans to “steer clear” of his Instagram account after it was accessed by hackers.

The Avengers star, who boasts 43.2 million followers, was targeted by hackers who promised fans a “giveaway” for free iPhones.

Fans clicking on Downey Jr’s account were greeted with a post which stated: “I’m giving away 2000x FREE iPhone XS & MUCH MORE on my Instagram story RIGHT NOW! Claim them before they’re ALL gone!”

Upon clicking on his story, a “swipe up” post instructed his followers to claim their “free” iPhone XS, while the Marvel star’s bio was edited to include a link to a form which asked for personal information.

With his hero senses still intact, Downey Jr posted on Twitter to warn fans before it was too late.

“I’m sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised… Please steer clear for the time being until it’s sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000,” said the Marvel legend.

One fan quipped back: “Tony Stark would hack them back.”

“Thanx for coming online to tell us we didn’t know u were hacked we thought u were trying to sell 2000 iphones,” another joked.

In other RDJ news, it was reported earlier this week that he could be in line for an unexpected return to Marvel.

Despite Tony Stark meeting his end in Avengers: Endgame, it was reported that he will reprise the role once more in a brand new Disney+ television show.