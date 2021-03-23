The Northman star Ralph Ineson has shared details on Robert Eggers’ new Viking movie.

The actor, who is part of the sizeable ensemble cast in The Lighthouse director’s follow-up film, recently told NME he was “really blown away” with some early footage he had seen.

“It’s an enormous movie,” Ineson began. “I saw a four-minute montage of some of the stuff they’d already shot and I was really blown away. The marriage of Rob Eggers’ imagination and Viking folklore… Jesus, man.”

The Northman is set to star Alexander Skarsgård as Nordic prince Amleth, alongside Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrun and Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

Describing a specific scene from the film, Ineson continued: “Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beast.

“[There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off – and you think: ‘My god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!’

“He’s made himself look like some kind of monster for the part, the dedication’s incredible. I think it will be a bit of a masterpiece, to be honest.”

Last year, it was confirmed that Björk had also joined the cast of The Northman as ‘the Slav Witch’.

There is no release date confirmed yet for Robert Eggers’ new film – stay tuned for updates.