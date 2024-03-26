Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have first child together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first child together.

The pair were captured this week out in Los Angeles with a pram in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

The couple were first linked in 2018 before getting engaged last year. Waterhouse announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November, by revealing her baby bump on stage.

Advertisement

In footage shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Waterhouse told the crowd: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” She then opened her coat to reveal a baby bump, to cheers from the audience. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked before beginning her music performance.

In other news, the next movie in The Batman franchise was recently given a release update.

The sequel to Matt Reeves’ movie starred Pattinson as the DC superhero and was first announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, with Mattson Tomlin to co-write with Reeves. It was then announced in January 2023 that the movie was set to be released October 3 2024.

However, delays reportedly caused by last year’s SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have meant that the movie won’t be hitting screens until October 2 2026, pushing its release back a year.

The first movie in Reeves’ iteration of Gotham’s superhero was a success, receiving generally positive reviews and making more than £601million ($770million) at the box office, becoming the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Advertisement

With an ensemble cast including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, it was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects.

In a four-star-review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly.”

NME also praised Kravitz’ portrayal of Catwoman, calling her “perfect” for the role: “Here, Reeves gives Kravitz a proper backstory and tells it via seedy nightclubs and abandoned construction sites.”

Elsewhere, watch the moment Danny DeVito reflected on his time playing Penguin in Batman Returns, as he jokingly scolded Michael Keaton at the Oscars.